The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an investment of more than $33 million to support capacity-building efforts at 1890 land-grant universities, including South Carolina State in Orangeburg.

The investment, administered through USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture, will support 82 research, extension and education projects across the nation's 19 historically Black colleges and universities designated as 1890 land-grant universities.

These projects are part of NIFA's 1890 Capacity Building Grants Program, which is designed to build capacity for teaching, research and extension activities. Eligible institutions are receiving funding for a range of activities, including curriculum design, materials development, faculty development, student recruitment and retention, and extension program development support. Research investments will strengthen the quality and diversity of the nation's higher-education workforce, bolster research and knowledge delivery systems, and equip 1890 land-grant universities with resources needed to better address emerging challenges and create new opportunities.

"The work these universities will take on as a result of this funding have ripple effects far beyond the walls of their laboratories and classrooms," said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. "Through this investment, the Biden-Harris administration is helping deliver real-life, applicable solutions to make our food system stronger, while at the same time inspiring a next generation of students and scientists who will help us meet tomorrow's agricultural challenges."

"The nation's 1890 land-grant universities are uniquely positioned to advance fundamental sciences as well as translational research and development in support of agriculture, and this funding will increase their capacity to continue their invaluable work," said NIFA Director Dr. Manjit K. Misra.

"USDA looks forward to the impact these visionary projects will have in improving the supply of affordable, safe, nutritious and accessible food and agricultural products, while fostering economic development and rural prosperity in America."

All 19 of the eligible 1890 land-grant universities will receive funding through the program. In addition to SCSU, they are: Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University of Missouri, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University, and West Virginia State University.

South Carolina State’s project is titled: “Designing a state-of-the-art nutrition and food laboratory system for South Carolina State University.”