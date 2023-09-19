The average American likely knows a thing or two about insurance — if only that their health insurance policy costs them an arm and a leg. Though you might be intimately familiar with the premiums on your car insurance or renter's insurance, odds are you aren't aware of a hugely popular type of insurance in one industry: crop insurance.

Since agriculture is so dependent on the whims of Mother Nature, the industry is extremely susceptible to weather-based damage. One massive storm could decimate an entire season's crops and wipe away a year of revenue — if you don't have crop insurance, that is. Crop insurance protects farmers against the loss of revenue in the case of natural disasters like hail, drought, deep freezes, fires, and floods. It's an easy way for farming operations of all sizes to manage their risk and protect themselves against potential financial disaster. Plus, it's relatively affordable, since the government shares the cost with growers and insurance companies. According to the Rain and Hail Insurance Society, a whopping 87% of all eligible acres in the United States were insured in 2018. That's more than 2 million individual contracts totaling more than $110 billion in protection. In the same year, U.S. crop insurers paid out $6.8 billion to policyholders.

To find out which states had the largest amounts of crop insurance payouts, Stacker consulted Rain and Hail Insurance Society data from 2018. Each of the 50 states was ranked by the highest loss ratio, or the premiums paid to insurers divided by total losses paid to farmers. The average loss ratio across the country was 0.69 in 2018. Read through the list to see how the agriculture industry in your state stacks up and find out which state received $341 million in crop insurance payouts last year.

You may also like: States spending the most on life insurance policies