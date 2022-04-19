USC trustee: Decision unfair; Williams says he’s been right on issues

A University of South Carolina trustee says it’s “grossly unfair” that a legislative panel included him among trustees who won’t be allowed to run for reelection next month.

The committee responsible for screening college trustees has decided not to advance the names of five sitting trustees, including Orangeburg attorney Charles Williams.

Williams said he was “on the right side” of every issue that the screening committee was concerned about.

“I'm kind of getting punished for things that I didn't do. I mean, we just continue to serve, but by them not screening me out, it makes me look like I'd done something wrong when I hadn't. That's what bothers me,” he said.

The committee won’t advance the names of Williams, Chairman C. Dorn Smith and trustees Thad Westbrook, C. Edward Floyd and John von Lehe to the General Assembly for a May 4 election for college trustees. The candidates were running unopposed.

The panel’s actions stem from the feeling that the trustees are, among other things, responsible for the hiring of former USC President Bob Caslen, who resigned last May after less than two years on the job.

Williams said, “I can understand why the Legislature is upset. I don't understand why they couldn't go ahead and vote on the candidates rather than carrying us over, especially as it applies to me.”

“They were upset over the hiring of Caslen, how it went down. I was on the right side of that argument that we didn't need to go ahead and elect him, that we should have kept it open and then continued on a search. So, I mean, their criticism there may be against other board members, but certainly not against me," he said.

Williams said the legislative panel was also upset about the buyouts of former coaches, including former USC head football coach Will Muschamp.

“I was against all the buyouts. In fact, the board had nothing to do with the firing of these coaches. We learned about them, and it was President Caslen who wanted to fire Muschamp. The board was never brought in to be advised about possibly firing. It was kind of done before we knew anything about it. I complained to the president after he did it because we were already losing $25 million in the athletic department due to the pandemic,” Williams said.

He continued, “As a result of the coronavirus, we lost $25 million. Throw on top of that firing a coach and spending another $16 million put the athletic department losing over $40 million, which they didn't have.”

Williams said Caslen also wanted to fire former USC head basketball coach Frank Martin two years ago.

“That would have cost us $6.5 million. Again, I was the one that led the fight to try to keep him from firing him. I actually got members on the board to call President Caslen and tell him it would be a disaster for him to fire him, and that the Legislature wouldn't put up with us losing another $6.5 million when we're already $40 million in the hole,” the attorney said.

He continued, "Then this year when I got word that they were thinking about firing Martin, I again contacted board members and tried to intervene because that was just wasting $3 million. He had one more year on his contract, he had a winning record and he had decent ball players coming in."

Williams says he was on the right side of every issue the lawmakers are concerned about.

“I worked hard trying to keep Caslen from being elected when we'd agreed as a board to continue the process. That's when the governor got involved,” he said.

Williams said the legislative screening panel should “vote people up or down” as to their qualifications rather than refusing to send him and the other trustees into a May 4 election.

“I mean, you go before a screening committee to see if you're qualified to be on the board. So, I mean, if I'm not qualified, tell me I'm not qualified, but I want you to tell me why I'm not qualified because the things that you're concerned about, I was concerned about the same thing. It seems to me that they're punishing me for things that other people did that I tried to stop,” he said.

Williams and the other trustees will continue to serve until either the board is restructured or the screening panel takes further action, according to the Associated Press.

Williams said he’s been told the trustee election is happening May 4, and the legislative screening panel won’t have a hearing before then.

“When and if it's going to happen, I have no idea. That's up to the screening committee,” Williams said.

He's not sure if he will run again for the board.

“I enjoy serving on the board. I think I've been good for the board. I've been dead on right on the buyouts and on Caslen and everything else. You need people to speak up. One thing that I don't have any problem doing is speaking up. When I think something's wrong, I'll tell you I think it's wrong. You need people like that on a board,” he said.

“It ain't life or death. Whatever happens, happens, but I just don't see putting it in limbo. They’ve got a job. I don't know why they don't go ahead and do their job,” Williams said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

