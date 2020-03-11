USC Aiken extending spring break
USC Aiken extending spring break

COVID-19

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken extends spring break to include the week of March 16-20.

"As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), our first concern is the health, welfare and safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community," said Dr. Sandra Jordan, chancellor.

"We are currently working with the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control to determine an appropriate response that proactively protects at-risk populations and reduces possible spread of the virus among campus constituents."

Throughout the extended break, the university remains open, including residence halls and dining services.

Using correct terminology decreases confusion

During the extended break, no face-to-face classes -- including the Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center classes -- or student meetings will be held. Online courses will resume as scheduled on March 16.

Athletic events will continue as scheduled. The Centers for Disease Control encourages people older than 60 with preexisting medical conditions to avoid attending events with large crowds because they are a higher risk of complications related to COVID-19.

"We hope these measures will help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 at the university and in our community," Jordan said.

Updates will be provided at www.usca.edu.

