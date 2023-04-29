CHARLESTON – Several programs at the Medical University of South Carolina are included in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 rankings of the Best Graduate Schools.

USNWR analyzed more than 10,000 graduate programs and specialties in the annual ranking process. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students.

Lisa Saladin, PT, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said it shows that MUSC is giving students of all cultures a chance to achieve their academic and professional goals.

“MUSC is honored to be recognized for its commitment to providing world-class education through innovative curriculum and quality clinical training via award-winning faculty who are dedicated to excellence.”

MUSC’s ranked programs include Doctor of Nursing Practice, Physician Assistant, and Healthcare Management. USNWR has delayed the release of its medical school rankings until further notice.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: The College of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program ranks No. 23. To put that in perspective, there are more than 300 DNP programs in the U.S.

“Our team provides high-quality advanced practice nursing education, and the U.S. News & World Report ranking validates this hard work. The amazing faculty team is committed to supporting primary care, improving health care outcomes and preparing future leaders. We look forward to many years of ongoing success,” said Catherine Durham, DNP, assistant dean for Graduate Practice Programs.

The DNP is considered the highest practice degree in nursing. Nurses with the degree not only become expert nurse practitioners but can also oversee the care of groups of patients, play administrative and managerial roles and develop policies.

Physician Assistant: U.S. News & World Report ranks MUSC’s physician-assistant program at No. 50. There are almost 240 accredited PA programs across the country, so that puts it in the top 20%. The PA program welcomed students from Lenoir-Rhyne University and Francis Marion University in 2020 and 2021 respectively, with a class size of almost 100.

People who earn a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies work under the direction of medical doctors as part of the health care team making diagnoses and prescribing medications, with many choosing to specialize in certain areas. The role of PAs in serving underrepresented and rural communities is growing throughout the country as the national shortage of physicians across numerous specialties continues to increase.

“The recent U.S. News & World Report rankings validate our commitment to graduating highly competent physician assistants who are compassionate, demonstrate cultural humility and are attuned to the primary health care needs of the people of South Carolina and beyond,” said Helen Martin, DHSc, PA-C, Physician Assistant Studies division director.

Healthcare Management: U.S. News & World Report ranks MUSC’s health care management program, the Master of Health Administration, at No. 19. The College of Health Professions MHA program offers both a residential and an online executive track, with the executive track offering accelerated options to clinical doctorate holders and to Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies students.

“The latest rankings confirm our solid national reputation and are a testament to the stellar work of our faculty, staff and students," said Zoher Kapasi, PT, Ph.D., College of Health Professions dean.

"We are poised to fulfill our college’s vision of improving the health of populations by training outstanding health professionals to take care of the citizens of South Carolina and beyond."