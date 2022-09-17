Upstream Rehab acquires Crescent Physical Therapy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Chris Kilgus fulfilled his goal of bringing outpatient physical therapy services back to his hometown of Orangeburg in 2015 with the opening of Crescent Physical Therapy.

In 2020, Kilgus, a physical therapist, and his wife, Kelli, a physical therapy assistant, opened a second clinic in Barnwell.

Most recently, they have partnered with Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider.

“When Kelli and I started looking for a partner, we wanted one that understood our commitment to serving rural communities and would help us accelerate our growth into new communities,” said Chris Kilgus, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of South Carolina.

“After talking with the Upstream team for the past several months, we have no doubt we picked the right partner to help us reach and exceed all of our future plans.”

Crescent currently has clinics at 1180 Boulevard St., Suite D., Orangeburg, and 27 Hugh St., Barnwell, that serve Orangeburg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. Crescent offers the only clinics in the Orangeburg area that accept pediatric patients year-round.

“We are excited to welcome Chris and Kelli, and the talented team from Crescent Physical Therapy to the Upstream Rehabilitation family,” said Phil Christian, Upstream’s senior vice president of business development.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream (urpt.com) also serves South Carolina through its BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute and Results Physiotherapy brands, which have nearly 60 clinics throughout the state.

Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,100 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

