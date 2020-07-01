Updated with ZIP code data: Three more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county has now had a total of 14 deaths.

DHEC has also classified a Calhoun County resident’s death as probably from coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,497 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

Eighteen of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland, Laurens, Berkeley, Horry and Charleston counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 37,809 and confirmed deaths to 759.

Orangeburg County has added 28 cases of coronavirus. It now has 776 cases and 4,767 estimated cases.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.

Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.