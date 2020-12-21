Updated: Victim identified in Bamberg County crash

A Goose Creek woman died Monday after her vehicle crashed into a bridge guardrail in Bamberg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Deborah Ann McCall, 61, of Old State Road, died in the crash, according to Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Officials believe the collision occurred sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m.

McCall’s Ford Fiesta was traveling north on U.S. Highway 21 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge guardrail, Tidwell said.

The collision occurred at S.C. Highway 61, also known as Augusta Highway. It’s about halfway between Branchville and Smoaks.

McCall was the only occupant in the vehicle.

So far this year, there have been four highway fatalities in Bamberg County. There were none during the same time period last year.

There have also been four highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, compared to two during the same time period last year.

In Orangeburg County, there have been 34 highway fatalities. During the same time period in 2019, the county had 41.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.