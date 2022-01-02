UPDATED: Vehicle fire damages Capt. D’s

A Saturday night fire temporarily shuttered Captain D’s, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson.

ODPS received a call for a vehicle fire at the restaurant, located at 990 Broughton Street, at 6:18 p.m., he said.

When officers arrived, they saw a Hummer engulfed in flames at the drive-thru.

The fire burned the drive-thru awning, siding and went up to the roof, Robinson said.

The fire didn’t burn the inside of the restaurant.

The restaurant manager told ODPS that the driver of the Hummer arrived at the drive-thru window to pay for his order.

The driver noted he smelled something burning on his Hummer and then passed out.

The manager tried to wake the driver as smoke began to flow from under the hood of the Hummer, Robinson said.

The driver was the only occupant in the Hummer and managed to get out before it erupted into flames.

“The Hummer is destroyed,” Robinson said.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and checked the man out, but he didn’t go to the hospital.

Robinson said of the fire, “We extinguished it real fast.”

He said firefighters used a “jump line,” which is a booster hose attached to the fire engine. It allows firefighters to get close to the fire and quickly put water on it.

Six employees were inside of Captain D’s.

Fire crews evacuated the restaurant. There weren’t any patrons in the dining room because the business was only offering drive-thru service.

Robinson said crews turned off the electricity to the restaurant so an inspector can determine if the fire damaged electrical wiring.

Once an electrician makes necessary repairs, code enforcement officers will inspect to make sure everything is in compliance, he said.

Robinson said he expects Captain D’s to be closed for two weeks to one month during the process.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.