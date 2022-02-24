UPDATED: Ultralight pilot injured; Holly Hill plane crash investigated

HOLLY HILL - A pilot was in critical condition after his plane crashed Thursday morning.

The plane crashed at the Holly Hill Airport, which is located at 100 Airport Road, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter.

“It was an experimental, ultralight type of airplane. I'm not sure what or how, but he ended up crashing behind the hangars here and was pinned in the plane for a while,” Detter said.

Steven W. Kulm, public affairs specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration, later said in an email that the single-engine Flightstar II aircraft crashed at the airport

“Only the pilot was aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” Kulm said.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said, “The pilot was extricated from the aircraft. The pilot was medevacked to Trident Hospital.”

The FAA and the NTSB were notified, Staley said. The FAA was still at the site as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

Detter said the pilot was in critical condition.

The police chief said, “This is an unmanned airport, and it's more for the hobby type of flyers. If it weren't for another pilot just happening to be here, God only knows how long that man would have been stuck back there in the woods”

Agencies that responded included Orangeburg County Emergency Services, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the Orangeburg County Fire District, along with the Holly Hill, Eutawville and Providence fire departments, Detter said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.