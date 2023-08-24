Two drivers died in separate collisions in Bamberg County on Thursday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The first collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on S.C. Highway 61 near Longleaf Road.

A 2014 Ford Escape, driven by Charles William Hodges Sr., of Garris Hill Loop, Smoaks, was traveling south on S.C. 61.

A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, driven by a 33-year-old Summerville resident, was traveling north on S.C. 61.

The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Ford head-on, Glover said.

The Chevrolet then ran off the road and struck a mailbox. The driver was taken to MUSC-Orangeburg.

Hodges was taken by helicopter to Trident Medical Center, where he later died, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

An 84-year-old Cope man died in a crash about an hour later. A 39-year-old Barnwell man was injured.

The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road at Charleston-Augusta Highway, Glover said.

A 2020 Nissan van was traveling west on Charleston-Augusta Highway when it collided with a 1989 Mazda that was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road, Glover said.

Marion Payton, of 5560 Cannon Bridge Road, was the driver of the Mazda. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.