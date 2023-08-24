Related to this story

Rabid cat found in Bamberg County

Rabid cat found in Bamberg County

A stray cat found near Heritage Highway and Underpass Road in Bamberg County has tested positive for rabies, according to the S.C. Department …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

People scramble to flee from worst Pakistan flooding in decades