A state trooper was shot Sunday morning near Denmark, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety confirmed a trooper was shot after initiating a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County around 3:30 a.m. The trooper was transported for medical attention.

“DPS will provide additional details once additional information can be confirmed. As per normal protocol in an officer-involved shooting, SLED will be handling the investigation into the incident,” the department said in a release.

SLED was called to investigate the incident at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg said a section of U.S. Highway 78 was temporarily closed between S.C. Highway 321 and McKenna Lane. It has reopened.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” the BCSO said in a statement on Facebook.

SLED will release additional details later, Wunderlich said.