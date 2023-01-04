UPDATED: Tornado warning issued in Orangeburg, Calhoun

A tornado warning has been issued for north central Orangeburg County and central Calhoun County until 11:30 a.m.

At 10:53 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located nine miles south of Gaston moving east at 40 miles per hour.

The storm will be around St. Matthews at 11:20 a.m.

Other locations impacted by tornadic thunderstorms include Woodford and Swansea. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 128 and 140.

Individuals are asked to take cover.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet and on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread wind damage.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely.