UPDATED: Three die in Orangeburg County accidents

Three people died on Orangeburg County roads on Sunday.

Two of the people died in one crash that occurred at 12:36 p.m. on Interstate 26 west, about four miles west of Orangeburg.

A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling west when it struck the back of a 2016 GMC Yukon, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Accord ran off the road to the left and struck a median cable. Debris from the Accord struck a 2003 Yukon that was traveling east on Interstate 26.

The two passengers in the Accord died as a result of the crash. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

The people in the other vehicles were all wearing seatbelts and none were injured.

Another person died in a separate incident in the Eutawville area, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

That collision occurred at 8:39 a.m. Sunday on Lauderdale Road near S.C. Highway 6.

A 2017 Hyundai sedan was traveling east on Lauderdale Road when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries.