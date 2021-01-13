Updated: T&D Region counties awaiting vaccination locations; Bamberg County taking appointments

Calhoun County

Dave Chojnacki, director of emergency management in Calhoun County, said, “We have submitted our application for EMS to be a provider. It has been approved, and now we're waiting for the application to be activated. When that happens, then we should be able to receive the vaccine and start offering it.”

“Currently our employees in EMS and law enforcement and fire, those that are eligible to receive the vaccine as medical first responders, are receiving it through RMC,” he said.

He said once the county's application has been approved, then the county can begin vaccinating those in the local community age 70 and older.

“We've got everything we need to do that, all of the supplies and equipment and everything. It's just a matter of DHEC getting us activated in their system,” Chojnacki said.

He said does not know how long that process will be, but that it is important to be able to provide the vaccine locally.

“It's going to certainly help the residents of Calhoun County so that they can get it locally in the county. That's what we're looking to do, service the citizens of Calhoun County so that they don't have to go outside of the county to receive it. It might be a hardship for some of our residents to do so. So we're just looking to make life as easy for them as possible,” Chojnacki said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.