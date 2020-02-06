The Orangeburg County School District announced early dismissal Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather this afternoon.
Elementary schools dismissed at 11 a.m. and middle and high schools at 11:30 a.m. All after-school activities, including athletic events, have also been cancelled.
Calhoun County and Bamberg County public schools also announced they’ll close early Thursday
Calhoun County’s middle schools will be dismissed at noon and the high school at 12:30 p.m., according to the district’s Facebook page.
Bamberg School District 2 will also dismiss early today on the advice of the County Emergency Preparedness director.
Dismissal will began at 11:45 a.m. at Richard Carroll Elementary School, 11:55 a.m. at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School and 12:05 p.m. at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Bamberg School District 2 dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
Meanwhile, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College canceled all classes after 12:30 p.m.
The college also postponed the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremonies of its Nursing and Health Science Building to another date. The new date will be determined at a later time.
Claflin University will close at 1 p.m. Thursday due to the weather threat. All evening classes and activities are also canceled.
You have free articles remaining.
The University Dining Center will serve lunch (10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and dinner (5-7:30 p.m.). There will be no late-night dining this evening. Jazzman’s Café and Pizza Hut will close at 3 p.m.
The 1869 Club will serve lunch Thursday from 12-2 p.m.
The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Qualifying Tournament set for Friday, Feb. 7, will be held as scheduled.
Claflin said its Emergency Management Team is monitoring the weather and will update the campus family as soon as possible concerning university operations on Friday. Updates will be sent by email, posted on social media, and sent through the emergency text messaging service (https://claflin.regroup.com/signup). You may also follow local media or scemd.org for local weather reports.
Denmark Technical College will close Thursday at 4 p.m. All evening classes are canceled. The college announced it will resume normal business hours on Friday.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for the possibility of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Wind gusts of up to 36 mph are possible.
Severe weather watches and warnings could be issued in the region throughout the afternoon as the system inches closer.
The T&D Region was under a Lake Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. Friday, meaning winds will create hazardous conditions for water craft.
Flood warnings were also in place for the North Fork of the Edisto River; the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman and the Congaree River at Congaree National Park.
Rainfall amounts of 2 inches to 5 inches are forecast.
This story will be updated as we learn of additional closures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.