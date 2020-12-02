Updated: SCSU extends Pough’s contract one year

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously agreed to extend Buddy Pough's contract as head football coach another year during a Wednesday morning board meeting.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy Danley said in a release.

“I am happy with the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall,” he said.

Pough said, “I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.”

Trustee Donnie Shell reported to university trustees on Wednesday that the Student Affairs and Athletics Committee recommended that Pough's contract be extended through Dec. 31, 2021, "with all the other terms of the employment agreement to remain in full force and effect."

"We voted unanimously to bring this before the board for its approval," Shell said.

The full S.C. State board unanimously approved the committee's recommendation.