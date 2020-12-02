Updated: SCSU extends Pough’s contract one year

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously agreed to extend Buddy Pough's contract as head football coach another year during a Wednesday morning board meeting.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy Danley said in a release.
“I am happy with the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall,” he said.
Pough said, “I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.”
Trustee Donnie Shell reported to university trustees on Wednesday that the Student Affairs and Athletics Committee recommended that Pough's contract be extended through Dec. 31, 2021, "with all the other terms of the employment agreement to remain in full force and effect."
"We voted unanimously to bring this before the board for its approval," Shell said.
The full S.C. State board unanimously approved the committee's recommendation.
Under a contract approved in 2019, Pough’s base salary is $280,000. He also has the chance earn incentives.
That contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Chrystel Rogers, paralegal in the SCSU Office of the General Counsel, said in an email that the newest contract would be made available to The T&D "once it is signed by all parties."
Pough played football for S.C. State as a college student.
He coached at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School before landing an offensive line coaching positon at S.C. State.
Pough returned to high school coaching before being hired as an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina football program.
In 2002, Pough returned to S.C. State as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Since then, he has set numerous records and won several conference championships.
In October 2019, Pough became the school’s all-time winningest coach, after securing his 129th win on the Bulldog sideline.
That year, he was also named the MEAC Coach of the Year and BoxToRow Co-Coach of the Year, and captured his seventh MEAC Championship trophy.
