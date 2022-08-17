UPDATED: Santee man identified as crash victim

A Santee man died following a crash in eastern Orangeburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near Highway 15, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Vance Road. It ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Travis J. Brown, 36, of Slim Jim Road, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.