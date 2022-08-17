 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

UPDATED: Santee man identified as crash victim

  • 0
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A Santee man died following a crash in eastern Orangeburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near Highway 15, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Vance Road. It ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Travis J. Brown, 36, of Slim Jim Road, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

0 Comments
0
0
0
28
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain, Portugal battle to control huge wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News