UPDATED: S.C. State names Conyers interim president; chairman issues statement

South Carolina State trustees voted 12-1 Wednesday to name retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers as acting president until further action by the board is taken.
The vote came during a special meeting of the board. Trustee Douglas Gantt made the motion, which was seconded by Trustee Jameel Allen Sr. No discussion was held after the motion was seconded.
Voting in favor were trustees Starlee Alexander, Jameel Allen, Macie Smith, Louvetta Dicks, Doris Helms, Douglas Gantt, William Oden, Wilbur Shuler, Daniel Varat, Monica Scott, Donnie Shell and Chairman Rodney Jenkins. Voting against was trustee Ronald Friday.
Conyers, an S.C. State graduate, was named by former President James Clark as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in May.
Conyers was tapped to serve as the university's acting president after Clark was ousted during a July 13 board meeting. No specific reason has been provided for his removal beyond citing his employment contract.
Clark, who had been president since 2016, was under fire from trustees, faculty and alumni for enrollment declines at the university.
Trustees extended his contract in May through June 2022, with an option for two more years.
Clark has indicated he would explore legal options following what his attorney called an unfair termination.
Chairman's statement
S.C. State has released the following statement by trustee Chairman Rodney Jenkins:
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers as the University’s interim president.
Conyers, an SC State alumnus who joined his alma mater as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in May, had been acting president since July 13.
The following is a statement from Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins:
It has been approximately six weeks since the SC State University named Col. Alexander Conyers as Acting President of this University.
In doing so, we were confident that it was the right decision at the right time. There was a consensus that the trajectory of this institution needed to be redirected so that it can grow stronger and more fiercely perform in a highly competitive field of colleges and universities from across the nation. I am very proud of the fact that we came together to do what needed to be done.
Since President Conyers’ appointment, he has proven himself to be a formidable leader as the university makes this very critical transition. His focus has been keenly fixed on the success of our students. Positive images of his engagements with students, parents, faculty, staff, and alumni have dominated the headlines of news outlets throughout the southeast region, and this elevation of the university has created momentum that has fueled his initiatives to increase enrollment, garner financial support, and achieve buy-in from various university constituents. President Conyers continues to gain the support and confidence of the campus community, and employee morale is rising.
Given these recent and tangible developments, we, the members of the board have made the decision to name Col. Alexander Conyers as Interim President of SC State University.
I believe this decision positions Mr. Conyers as a leader the board stands behind, and entrusts to execute the university’s strategic vision, not just as a temporary placeholder; but as a leader who is committed to this journey for as long as the board sees fit.
The board can now, with a high level of assurance, embark on a thorough and integrous process of selecting a permanent president. Having an interim president is a sign of stability and permanency that quells the concerns of external constituents and potential supporters who would rather conduct business and form relationships with a leader they feel will “be there” for the university in the short term and for the possible long haul.
I am a man of faith and believe in scripture. Proverbs 16:3 states, “Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.”
God bless the Bulldog Nation. God bless South Carolina State University.
