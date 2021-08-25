UPDATED: S.C. State names Conyers interim president; chairman issues statement

Chairman's statement

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers as the University’s interim president.

Conyers, an SC State alumnus who joined his alma mater as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in May, had been acting president since July 13.

The following is a statement from Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins:

It has been approximately six weeks since the SC State University named Col. Alexander Conyers as Acting President of this University.

In doing so, we were confident that it was the right decision at the right time. There was a consensus that the trajectory of this institution needed to be redirected so that it can grow stronger and more fiercely perform in a highly competitive field of colleges and universities from across the nation. I am very proud of the fact that we came together to do what needed to be done.