UPDATED: RMC searching for new CEO Williams’ contract not renewed; plans to leave in Dec.

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith said, "I am overwhelmed with shock. I am highly disappointed. I thought Mr. Williams was doing a great job."

"He was doing a remarkable job before the pandemic and has been doing an exceptional job during the pandemic," she said. "I did not know the trustees were so dissatisfied with his performance and his vision to move the hospital forward."

Cooper-Smith said it’s not the time to get rid of the CEO.

"We need stability," Cooper-Smith said. "I think our community will begin to see the sun at the end of the tunnel but now all of a sudden the clouds of darkness have plunged."

The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, Aug. 25 to formalize the process for seeking the next CEO.

The T&D was not given advance notice of the Aug. 6 meeting.

"The meeting was posted on the website and we checked with legal and that was our obligation," RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.

S.C. Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers said the media should have been given notice under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.