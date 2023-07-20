A 34-year-old Cordova man died on Tuesday night after entering a pond along Dunn Road, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

He has been identified as Corey Furtick, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

A woman told emergency crews that she and Furtick were fishing at about 9:30 p.m. when a fish popped her line, the report states.

A little while later, the bobber, which was connected to the fishing line, resurfaced.

Furtick said he wanted to go into the pond to retrieve the end of the line.

She told him not to worry about it, but Furtick took off his shoes and went into the water, the report states.

Furtick swam out and grabbed the line. He was on his way back to shore when he went under the water and didn’t resurface.

He didn’t seem to have any breathing issues or complaints before going into the water, the woman said.

The Canaan Volunteer Fire Department dive team located him under the water after a brief search.

He had a fishing line with an orange bobber attached to it wrapped around his left hand. A fish was connected to the hook.