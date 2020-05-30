UPDATED: Protests in Columbia turn violent; 4 officers hurt; sheriff says destruction won't be tolerated

Parnell said doctors told her she was lucky because the rock missed a major artery and she wouldn’t need stitches.

“It’s still bleeding now, but not quite as scary as it was initially," she said. "They just told me to monitor for conditions of concussion over the next few days."

Parnell said she’s not upset or angered over the injury.

“I know people are upset for a reason,” she said. “That’s something that can’t be ignored and I wanted to tell the story. I don’t want the message they’ve been trying to tell to get lost because I got hit. The vast majority of them just want justice and equality and that’s what they should take home in the end.”

Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a curfew that remains in effect for the city's downtown area until 6 a.m. Monday. Columbia officials said it appears many of the protesters breaking laws and causing violence were from out of town.

WIS-TV interviewed Bamberg County Rep. Justin Bamberg in Columbia, with the attorney who has represented families in other police death cases saying the Columbia violence is counterproductive.

“This is not what it is about,” Bamberg said. People are angry, emotions are high but “don’t lose the mission.”