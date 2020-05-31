UPDATED: Protests in Columbia and Charleston turn violent

COLUMBIA — Violent protests broke out Saturday in South Carolina over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer in Minnesota pressed his knee on his neck.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a news conference that four of his officers were hurt, one seriously, and sent to a hospital for treatment. One required stitches.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies fired rubber bullets into a crowd that was attacking officers trying to save people who he said were being attacked by a mob. He called the move “very effective.”
“This group here is not going to be allowed to take over Columbia," Lott said. “They’re not going to destroy the city. We are not going to let that happen.”
The violence grew out of an initially peaceful protest in which several hundred people participated.
The protest, titled “I Can’t Breathe,” started around noon Saturday. Organizers for the Columbia event said blacks leaders across the nation called for a national march.
It devolved into people tearing down the U.S. and state flags in front of the police department’s headquarters. They also swarmed a Columbia police car, breaking its windows, also jumping on the hood and roof of a police SUV.
At least two police cars were burned, as well as cars in at least one downtown parking garage. In the city's commercial district known as the Vista, windows at bars, stores and a popular restaurant were shattered.
Media reports indicated some arrests were made.
During the protest, WIS reporter Miranda Parnell was hit in the head by a rock. She later tweeted about the experience.
She said that when a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally, protesters confronted that person. Rocks were then thrown and one of them hit Parnell, who was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is OK.
Parnell told The Associated Press that everything started peacefully until the crowd gathered in front of the city’s police department.
“They began throwing water bottles and sandwiches ... and as we were walking away, someone in a red hat showed up and protesters began chasing that person down. A new police line formed and some protesters began throwing rocks. I got caught in the crossfire,” she said.
“I was dazed at first,” she recalled. “I remember people asking me if I was OK and I kept saying ‘I think so. I don’t know.’ But then I felt blood running down my face and it had drenched my shirt and my cellphone and that’s when I went to the hospital,” Parnell said.
Parnell said doctors told her she was lucky because the rock missed a major artery and she wouldn’t need stitches.
“It’s still bleeding now, but not quite as scary as it was initially," she said. "They just told me to monitor for conditions of concussion over the next few days."
Parnell said she’s not upset or angered over the injury.
“I know people are upset for a reason,” she said. “That’s something that can’t be ignored and I wanted to tell the story. I don’t want the message they’ve been trying to tell to get lost because I got hit. The vast majority of them just want justice and equality and that’s what they should take home in the end.”
Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a curfew that remains in effect for the city's downtown area until 6 a.m. Monday. Columbia officials said it appears many of the protesters breaking laws and causing violence were from out of town.
WIS-TV interviewed Bamberg County Rep. Justin Bamberg in Columbia, with the attorney who has represented families in other police death cases saying the Columbia violence is counterproductive.
“This is not what it is about,” Bamberg said. People are angry, emotions are high but “don’t lose the mission.”
“Setting cars on fire and terrorizing and breaking stuff, that is not what it is about,” Bamberg said. “That doesn’t help anybody get justice.”
In Charleston, The Post and Courier reports that police vehicles burned, storefronts were destroyed and gunshots were reported along historic King Street. As an 11 p.m. curfew hit, police used spray and smoke to move the protests turned riot away from the city’s core.
Hundreds participated in protests throughout the historic coastal city, flooding onto Interstate 26, defacing a Confederate statue near The Battery along the peninsula's southern edge and flipping tables in the market area.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said officers were working to arrest a small group who “have no interest in peaceful protest.”
