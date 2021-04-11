Updated: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash; vehicle flipped, caught fire near Neeses

One person died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning outside of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 9:39 a.m. on Ninety Six Road near Hebron Road, about two-and-half miles east of Neeses.

A vehicle was traveling east on Ninety Six Road when it ran off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet sedan.

Pine Hill Fire Chief Bernie Till said 911 dispatchers called emergency crews to the site regarding a vehicle fire with entrapment.

Firefighters worked to put the fire out and discovered someone was deceased inside of the vehicle.

Tidwell said the driver of the vehicle died. Emergency crews transported the passenger to the Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The Bolentown and Neeses fire departments responded to the scene along with the following agencies: the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol, Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, Orangeburg County EMS and the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services.