A person died in a house fire in Orangeburg on Tuesday, according to City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer J. Van Cleave.

Dennis Wheeler, 77, has been identified as the person who died in the fire, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The Department of Public Safety’s Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire with entrapment at 1:35 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on Mason Drive to find a 1-1/2-story home with heavy fire in a west-facing room with window failure.

Outside temperatures and 16 mph winds out of the west caused the fire to rapidly spread in the house. The roof collapsed.

The fire was brought under control after about two hours.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental at this time.

One ODPS firefighter was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Orangeburg County Fire District, the Orangeburg Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County EMS and the Jamison, Canaan, Bolentown, North and Cordova fire departments.