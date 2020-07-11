Updated: Orangeburg crash victim identified
Updated: Orangeburg crash victim identified

A 60-year-old Orangeburg resident died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.

The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. when a 2017 Ford Taurus ran off the right side of U.S. Highway 601 and struck a utility pole, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Sandra Randolph, 60, of Ashley St. was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for the beginning of next week, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Randolph was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was wearing a seatbelt.

