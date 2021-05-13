Updated: One injured when train, car collide in Orangeburg

One person was injured when a vehicle and train collided on Cannon Bridge Road just after noon on Thursday in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 12:08 p.m. in front of C&R Auto Salvage, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Tidwell said medical responders airlifted the driver of a 2010 Chrysler 300 to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

No one else was inside of the vehicle.

Tidwell added, “The circumstances involving the collision are still being investigated.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

