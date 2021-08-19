UPDATED: O-W shooting was not drive-by, sheriff says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thanking law enforcement for support and coming "to the rescue of our children," Foster said there will be increased security at the school.

Foster said the district provided information consistently as Wednesday's developments unfolded. In four hours, they were able to respond to victims, secure the campus and provide information to the community.

Foster encouraged anyone with information to contact the sheirff's office, school administration or school district office.

"Collectively our teams are working around the clock,” Foster said, noting the district is seeking to assist law enforcement in the investigation. “We know that teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn when they are scared. Therefore this type of activity will not be tolerated on any our campuses.”

“We are exploring with law enforcement other measures that can be implemented to create the safest possible teaching and learning environment,” Foster said.

“We met with the administration and we met with law enforcement and we will have enhanced security measures,” Foster said. “There will be an increased police presence. There will be additional security there not just for a few days. Some security staff will be there for the remainder of the entire school year.”