UPDATED: O-W shooting was not drive-by, sheriff says

The gunshots at Orangeburg-Wilkinson that injured three on Wednesday did not come from a passing vehicle, Orangeburg Count Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at a Thursday news conference.
Ravenell said investigators initially believed the incident was a drive-by shooting, but that proved inaccurate. A suspect was arrested at the back of the O-W campus about 4 p.m.
The suspect is a 14-year-old male. Ravenell said he would recommend the suspect be charged as an adult.
Ravenell said charges against the suspect are presently three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill.
The charges stem from Wednesday's incident in which three O-W students sustained gunshot injuries as school was being dismissed for the day. The students have been reported to be in stable condition without life-threatening injuries.
There was no school at O-W on Thursday and no classes will be held Friday.
Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. If anyone has tips, call 911 or Crimestoppers (1-888-CRIME-SC), Ravenell said.
Meanwhile, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Shawn Foster provided details from Wednesday and addressed the future.
There were about 308 students on campus and 100 teachers and staff at the time of the shooting, Foster said.
Thanking law enforcement for support and coming "to the rescue of our children," Foster said there will be increased security at the school.
Foster said the district provided information consistently as Wednesday's developments unfolded. In four hours, they were able to respond to victims, secure the campus and provide information to the community.
Foster encouraged anyone with information to contact the sheirff's office, school administration or school district office.
"Collectively our teams are working around the clock,” Foster said, noting the district is seeking to assist law enforcement in the investigation. “We know that teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn when they are scared. Therefore this type of activity will not be tolerated on any our campuses.”
“We are exploring with law enforcement other measures that can be implemented to create the safest possible teaching and learning environment,” Foster said.
“We met with the administration and we met with law enforcement and we will have enhanced security measures,” Foster said. “There will be an increased police presence. There will be additional security there not just for a few days. Some security staff will be there for the remainder of the entire school year.”
“We made some adjustments to how the school day will function,” Foster said. “Right now we are focusing on O-W.”