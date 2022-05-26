UPDATED: North man dies in collision; Eutawville crash victim’s ID released

A North man died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred at 9:30 p.m. as a 2007 Dodge Ram and a 2014 Mercedes SUV were traveling east on U.S. Highway 178. The Ram was pulling a trailer.

The Ram slowed down to turn left onto Deer Crossing Road when the Mercedes struck its rear, Jones said.

The driver of the Mercedes, 66-year-old Joseph Kenney, died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The driver of the Ram was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

The coroner’s office also released the identity of the person who died in a fatal crash near Eutawville on Saturday.

Roland Jenkins, 40, of Eutawville, died of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, Fogle said.

The collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Old Number Six Highway.

Jenkins was traveling west in his 2007 Honda when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2003 Honda driven by a Holly Hill man struck the 2007 Honda in the rear.

The Holly Hill man was the only occupant in his vehicle. Orangeburg County EMS transported him and the passenger of the 2007 Honda to the Regional Medical Center.

During the collision, four unoccupied vehicles at a nearby business were struck and damaged.

