UPDATED: No 2020 football for SCSU as MEAC suspends seasons

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Thursday announced it is suspending all fall sports seasons, meaning South Carolina State will not be playing football in 2020.
The MEAC is the first full Division I conference to call off its fall sports season. 2020 would have been the 50th year of MEAC football.
“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”
In a release, the conference said it plans to continue with winter sports as scheduled, which includes men's and women's basketball. The conference also says it has not made a decision on playing the fall sports in the spring semester.
The MEAC decision comes one week after the two Division II HBCU conferences, the CIAA and SIAC, announced their decision to shut down competition for fall 2020. Other FCS conferences, including the Ivy League and the Patriot League, will also sit out the 2020 fall season.
The Council of Presidents and Chancellors of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announces that the league will suspend all sports competition, championship, and non-championship segments, for the 2020 fall season, as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. A decision is yet to be made on whether fall sports schedules will be moved to the 2021 spring semester.
The conference currently plans to proceed with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health and medical professionals advise otherwise. We will apprise the public on further decisions.
The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty, and fans. The rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard heavily influenced the council’s decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The MEAC is committed to ensuring that the correct measures are in place to reduce exposure to the virus.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” said Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”
S.C. State President James E. Clark said, “I along with higher ed leaders across this country are having to make very tough decisions about how to navigate this pandemic and still provide a top-notch college experience for our students. This decision aligns with our commitment to keep our campus community safe.”
“Because our student-athletes and coaches make extraordinary contributions to our entire campus and Orangeburg community, this is an extremely heartbreaking decision. However, I support the decision because I know that it is the right call based on the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus,” S.C. State Director of Athletics Stacy Danley said.
Danley noted, “Our medical staff worked diligently to create an extensive health and safety return to campus plan for voluntary workouts. However, while we were prepared as an institution to execute that plan, I want to assure everyone associated with our university that this decision was made with the health and safety of our students, coaches, faculty, staff and the community in mind.”
MEAC institutions will continue the resocialization process for student-athletes, which encompasses mental and physical health counseling, strength and conditioning protocol, and compliance with all COVID-19 safety requirements.
