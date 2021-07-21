UPDATED: Neeses man dies in crash

A Neeses man died when the vehicle he was driving overturned on Tuesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Anquann L. Singleton, 25, of Tyler Road, died of massive blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 6:46 p.m. as a 2017 Nissan sedan was traveling east on Cope Road near S.C. Highway 70.

The Nissan ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, overturned and struck a utility pole, Pye said.

Singleton, the driver, was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

