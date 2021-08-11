UPDATED: National Night Out Thursday

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, along with other community partners, will hold National Night Out on Thursday, Aug. 12.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships. This year’s theme is “Unity in the Community.” The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a parade at the Edisto Gardens pavilion and will conclude with a Back-to-School Bash at Centennial Park.

The purpose of National Night Out is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for anti-crime programs; strengthen police and community partnerships; and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back against crime.

This year will be the 38th anniversary of the event, which is hosted by the National Association of Town Watch.

The city’s mask ordinance will be enforced.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.

