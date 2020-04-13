UPDATED/MORE PHOTOS: Multiple reports of people trapped in homes after possible tornadoes; thousands without power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rescue workers are responding to reports of people trapped in their homes on Monday after heavy storms hit the area. Thousands were left without power.

National Weather Service radar indicates that tornadoes could have hit Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties on Monday morning.

Orangeburg County firefighters on Monday morning were “working to cut their way into areas in western end of county,” according to Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

There were multiple reports of people trapped in homes.

About 8,100 Department of Public Utilities customers lost power at the height of the storm, according to spokesman Randy Etters. By 8:50 a.m., that number had dropped to 6,200.

The utility has seen a lot of utility poles down and trees on lines.

Etters warned, “Don’t come anywhere near a downed power line.”

He also asked for patience as DPU works to restore power.

The National Weather Service says there’s likely damage in western Orangeburg County on a path near Springfield, through the Neeses area and east of the town of North.