UPDATED: Mother found Orangeburg teen’s body; gunshots heard outside home of 18-year-old

The mother of 18-year-old Ricke Irick found her son dead on Tuesday morning as she was leaving for work, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Irick was pronounced dead at the scene of his Estate Court residence, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence around 7:39 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office press release.

When they arrived, they saw a woman who was visibly upset and seated on the ground while another woman held her, the incident report states.

Irick’s body was face-down on the ground. A deputy noted that dew was on his clothing.

The grieving mother told deputies that she received a call around 8:40 p.m. Monday from a family member who reported seeing her truck on Rowesville Road near the Dollar General, the report states.

She called Irick and asked him to bring her truck home.

Irick returned and his mother went to her room.

She said Irick left shortly after returning home, but she wasn’t certain of the exact time.

She heard gunshots that “appeared to be very close to her residence,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Irick’s mother attempted to reach him by phone, but wasn’t successful.

She then walked along the property to see if she could find him, but couldn’t, so she went to bed.

As she left for work just after 7:30 a.m., she “had a feeling that she needed to get out and check the other side of the residence,” the report states.

That’s where she found her son unresponsive in the grass.

Orangeburg County EMS responded to the scene and determined that Irick was dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

If anyone has information about Irick’s death, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.