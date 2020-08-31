Updated: Longtime Orangeburg administrator to retire; Yow says city ‘poised to do great things’

Orangeburg’s longtime city administrator announced Monday that he’s retiring.
John Yow, 59, has served as the city's administrator since September 1991.
"The city of Orangeburg is poised to do great things in the future," Yow said in a prepared statement. "I plan on being a supportive citizen in those endeavors."
Yow discussed his decision to retire with Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler about four weeks ago. His retirement is effective Sept. 17.
Butler said, "Your tenure as administrator of the city of Orangeburg has been nothing short of remarkable. You handled the administration of the city with a steady hand and sound judgment during your 29 years in the position."
Butler praised Yow's ability to compromise.
"Although you had to confront different views on how to move the city forward, you never compromised your commitment for honesty, integrity and transparency," Butler said. "Your body of work speaks for itself."
He thanked Yow for keeping his talents and expertise in the city.
“You leave a legacy that your successor will be hard pressed to duplicate, much less surpass," Butler said.
Council unanimously accepted Yow's retirement after about an hour in closed, executive session.
The city will begin searching for a new administrator in the coming weeks.
Former Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller said Yow's retirement is a loss for the city. Miller served as mayor for about 18 years with Yow as administrator.
"John came here as a young man from Georgetown," Miller said. "He brought a lot of innovative ideas like revitalizing downtown."
Miller cited Yow's work on the Veterans Memorial Park, the spray park, the cart paths at Hillcrest Golf Course, airport runway extensions and new hangers, as well as the construction of the new Chamber of Commerce building.
"The list goes on and on," Miller said. "Everybody can be replaced but whoever they hire is going to have some big shoes to fill. He just had a vision that was needed to see things and to guide the process. He guided the city through a lot."
Miller said Yow was a mentor to many who served under him, such as current Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley. He also noted Eric Budds worked under Yow and is now deputy executive director at the South Carolina Municipal Association.
"I hate to see him go," Miller said.
Orangeburg City Council member Liz Zimmerman Keitt declined comment until next week, noting Yow has about a week to decide whether or not he wants to make the resignation official.
Yow said he appreciates being able to serve under the current Orangeburg City Council as well as past mayors Miller and the late Martin Cheatham.
He also thanked the council members who hired him as an administrator 29 years ago. He noted current council members Bernard Haire and Keitt were both on council and Sandra Knotts came on board about a year after his arrival.
Yow also thanked his current and past staff members he has worked with as well as his wife, Amy.
Yow has overseen a number of projects during his tenure.
A $7 million streetscape project was designed to improve the look of Russell Street and Middleton Street. The project included the use of brick pavers, granite curbing and decorative street lighting, as well as sidewalk and drainage improvements.
About 70 percent of the project was funded through grants.
Yow also was at the helm when the 4,000-square-foot former fire station was converted into council chambers. It cost about $718,300, with nearly half funded through the capital projects sales tax.
The Edisto Memorial Gardens Spray Park opened in May 2004.
Yow also helped to oversee the opening of the Orangeburg Veterans Memorial Park in 2009. The park was constructed using $375,000 in capital projects sales tax revenue — $250,000 from the city and $125,000 from the county.
Most recently, Yow helped to spearhead the development of a $17 to $18 million recreational complex off of North Road. The complex, which opened in December 2019, has two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, playground equipment and open green space.
About $12 million was allocated toward the project from the first three rounds of Orangeburg County’s capital projects sales tax. An additional $200,000 from the fourth round will be used for the complex and traffic control.
