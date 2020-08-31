Updated: Longtime Orangeburg administrator to retire; Yow says city ‘poised to do great things’

The city will begin searching for a new administrator in the coming weeks.

Former Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller said Yow's retirement is a loss for the city. Miller served as mayor for about 18 years with Yow as administrator.

"John came here as a young man from Georgetown," Miller said. "He brought a lot of innovative ideas like revitalizing downtown."

Miller cited Yow's work on the Veterans Memorial Park, the spray park, the cart paths at Hillcrest Golf Course, airport runway extensions and new hangers, as well as the construction of the new Chamber of Commerce building.

"The list goes on and on," Miller said. "Everybody can be replaced but whoever they hire is going to have some big shoes to fill. He just had a vision that was needed to see things and to guide the process. He guided the city through a lot."

Miller said Yow was a mentor to many who served under him, such as current Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley. He also noted Eric Budds worked under Yow and is now deputy executive director at the South Carolina Municipal Association.

"I hate to see him go," Miller said.