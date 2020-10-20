Updated: Israeli firm investing $28.1 million in Orangeburg County; fish farming facility to create 82 new jobs

An Israeli fish-farming company announced plans Tuesday to invest more than $28.1 million to establish its flagship U.S. operations in Orangeburg County.
Pure Blue Fish’s investment will create 82 new jobs.
“All of us at Pure Blue Fish appreciate the time, effort and interest that the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Power Team, Tri-County Cooperative and the Orangeburg County Development Commission offered to assist us at this location," Pure Blue Fish U.S. founder and Chief Executive Officer Nimrod Litvak said.
"We are looking forward to a long working relationship,” he said.
Founded in 2016 in Israel and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Pure Blue Fish grows yellowtail fish using recirculating aquaculture systems with zero water discharge technology, which reduces water costs and pollution.
The company will build a new facility at the John W. Matthews Industrial Park on Five Chop Road near U.S. 176, according to Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson.
The facility will be between 50,000 square feet and 100,000 square feet. It will be located on 30 acres in the park.
The interior of the building is still in the design phase. The building is expected to be completed by 2022. It will be privately funded and owned by the company, Robinson said.
Pure Blue Fish’s South Carolina operations will serve as a production and packaging facility for distribution to the restaurant market.
The average wage at the Orangeburg plant is expected to be between $18 and $25 an hour. Orangeburg County's average manufacturing wage is $15 an hour, Robinson said.
Robinson said the company is receiving traditional incentives such as fee-in-lieu of taxes and a state grant for road infrastructure improvements.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has also approved job development credits related to this project.
Robinson said the company looked throughout the Southeast from Virginia down to Florida, but chose Orangeburg due to its logistics, pro-business environment and technical employee skill sets.
The support of the local and state leadership also was attractive.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said, "We thank Mr. Litvak and the team at Pure Blue Fish for recognizing the locational advantages of South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle and our proximity to major markets via I-26, US-301, I-95."
Blue Fish is the 22nd international company to call Orangeburg County home.
"We are pleased with the global diversity in our community and state," Wright said.
The company will raise fish from fingerling to the nursery stage, where the fish will stay a period of two months and grow under close observation, Robinson said.
The fish then enter into the grow-out phase of about one year where they reach a size of about four pounds. The fish then goes into the final stage of harvesting, sorting by size and packaging, he said.
Recirculating aquaculture systems remove solids, ammonia and carbon dioxide, and add oxygen.
The company says its system:
• is suitable for wide range of fish species
• provides optimal growing conditions to speed up production
• provides a clean, no hormones, fresh and healthy fish
• helps reduce exposure to diseases, due to unique growing methods
The southern yellowtail amberjack, yellowtail kingfish or great amberjack is a large fish harvested wild off the coast of central Japan, southern California and Baja California and farmed in Mexico and Australia, according to the company.
The fish is mostly eaten as sushi or sashimi in fine Japanese restaurants, or grilled and served widely in other cuisines. In retail shops and supermarkets, the whole fish is sold as well as fillets.
Less than 1% is produced in the U.S., according to the company.
Pure Blue Fish's announcement received praise both locally and statewide.
“Even in the toughest of times, Orangeburg County continues to be a beacon for business opportunity,” OCDC Chairman Kenneth Middleton said.
“Pure Blue Fish has found a new home where they can truly thrive,” he said.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “This announcement demonstrates the impact our county has made as we advance our economic development – spurring a welcome, long-term relationship with Pure Blue Fish of South Carolina, LLC, who chose Orangeburg County to bring their business and its related jobs here.
"We look forward to working together and wish them every success."
Tri-County Electrical Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder welcomed the company, saying “Pure Blue Fish is an innovative manufacturer that utilizes leading technology in aquaculture to produce a high-quality product and we are excited that they have selected Orangeburg County to build their new facility."
The announcement also received praise from Gov. Henry McMaster.
“It’s always great news when international company, like Pure Blue Fish, chooses to do business in South Carolina," McMaster said. "This decision speaks to the reputation we have built as a state that is dedicated to helping our businesses succeed, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this company to Palmetto State.”
"Pure Blue Fish joins a growing list of international firms who are finding Orangeburg County’s strategic location and dedicated workforce key to their success," Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam said. "We look forward to welcoming Pure Blue Fish to the Central SC Region.”
“Environmentally sustainable aquaculture is an important frontier in farming," S.C. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said. "Agribusiness is the state’s No. 1 industry.”
S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt says the company's arrival speaks for itself.
“When a new business comes to South Carolina, it speaks volumes not only about our business climate, but also about our workforce,” Hitt said.
Individuals interested in joining the Pure Blue Fish team should contact the company at udi@purebluefish.com by December 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.