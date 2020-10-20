Updated: Israeli firm investing $28.1 million in Orangeburg County; fish farming facility to create 82 new jobs

Less than 1% is produced in the U.S., according to the company.

Pure Blue Fish's announcement received praise both locally and statewide.

“Even in the toughest of times, Orangeburg County continues to be a beacon for business opportunity,” OCDC Chairman Kenneth Middleton said.

“Pure Blue Fish has found a new home where they can truly thrive,” he said.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “This announcement demonstrates the impact our county has made as we advance our economic development – spurring a welcome, long-term relationship with Pure Blue Fish of South Carolina, LLC, who chose Orangeburg County to bring their business and its related jobs here.

"We look forward to working together and wish them every success."

Tri-County Electrical Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder welcomed the company, saying “Pure Blue Fish is an innovative manufacturer that utilizes leading technology in aquaculture to produce a high-quality product and we are excited that they have selected Orangeburg County to build their new facility."

The announcement also received praise from Gov. Henry McMaster.