Updated Halloween Happenings

• The Town of Neeses trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

• The Town of Olar's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

• The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Norway’s trick-or-treat hours are 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Denmark’s trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Vance will be the site of a trunk-or-treat put on by the She Boss group from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween at the Vance Community Park at 465 Camden Road.

• The City of Santee has set the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

• The Town of Cope trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

•The Town of Livingston has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.