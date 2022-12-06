UPDATED: Golf bag maker coming to Orangeburg; company creating 35 jobs

A family-run golf bag manufacturer and distributor announced plans Tuesday to establish operations in Orangeburg.

Global Sales and Warehousing announced it will invest $4 million and create 35 new jobs.

The company will locate at 2630 Saint Matthews Road, in the former Kimlor Mills, Inc. building. Kimlor Mills sold its facility in October for $3.95 million to Terrene and Scott Investments, LLC, according to property records.

Global Sales and Warehousing’s Orangeburg facility will import materials to assemble and distribute completed golf bags, according to a press release.

“Global Sales and Warehousing is excited to announce the opening of its new, third-party logistics and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) golf bag manufacturing facility in Orangeburg,” Global Sales and Warehousing founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Aubery said. “The state stood out to us not just because of the incredible infrastructure and business-friendly environment, but also because of the people.”

“As a family business and the nation’s largest original equipment golf bag manufacturer, our top priority is working with kind, loyal, willing individuals, and we believe that Orangeburg specifically is an area that exemplifies that,” Aubery continued. “We look forward to working with the county of Orangeburg and the great state of South Carolina in creating a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship for everyone.”

A sister company of Golf Sales West (GSW), Global Sales and Warehousing was originally launched to serve GSW’s original equipment golf bag manufacturing customers.

Today, Global Sales and Warehousing also provides logistics services to supply companies all over the world.

The company’s operations are currently online.

“We are thankful and honored for the creation of these new jobs heading to Orangeburg County thanks to Global Sales and Warehousing,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said. “With a capital investment of $4 million, the impact will create well-paying jobs for our citizens.”

“The County of Orangeburg is delighted that Global Sales and Warehousing has selected Orangeburg County for its next facility. ... We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the company and celebrating its success,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Kenneth Middleton touted the company's arrival as continuing to “add to our diversified business economy.”

“We hope for a bright future for you and yours,” Middleton said.

The company also received statewide praise.

“We are pleased to welcome Global Sales and Warehousing to Orangeburg County,” S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said. “We are proud to say that Orangeburg County has the business-friendly environment and the resources to accommodate a leading company like Global Sales and Warehousing.”

“Congratulations to Global Sales and Warehousing on their new operations in Orangeburg County,” S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “South Carolina’s talented workforce, convenient East Coast location and unparalleled infrastructure provide an ideal location for companies to efficiently make and move their products.”

Central South Carolina Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer praised the announcement.

“As our communities grow and technology advances how business is conducted worldwide, ensuring that products can get from facilities to store shelves and consumers’ doors efficiently and effectively is of increasing importance,” Shaffer said. “Thank you, Global Sales and Warehousing, for your commitment to Orangeburg County.”

Global Sales and Warehousing is based out of Oxnard, California.

Founded in 1988 by Aubery, the family-run company began as an OEM golf bag manufacturer that also handled inventory, shipping, planograms, packaging and third-party logistics for American sporting-goods brands such as Nike, Taylormade, Cobra Golf, Ping, Titleist, Callaway Golf, OGIO and others.

Individuals interested in joining the Global Sales and Warehousing team should contact the company via email at contact@gsw3pl.com