UPDATED: Dump truck, asphalt block S.C. 70

An overturned dump truck is temporarily blocking traffic on Binnicker Bridge Road, near Cope Road, in Orangeburg County.
The dump truck overturned, spilling its load of asphalt, around 11:44 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
There are non-life threatening injuries.
Binnicker Bridge Road, also known as S.C. Highway 70, is closed between Cope Road and Willow Swamp Road as officials clean up the area.
Emergency crews and the S.C. Department of Transportation are on the scene and working the clear the road.
