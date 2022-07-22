 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Dump truck, asphalt block S.C. 70

accident

A tractor-trailer carrying asphalt overturned on S.C. Highway 70 on Friday.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

An overturned dump truck is temporarily blocking traffic on Binnicker Bridge Road, near Cope Road, in Orangeburg County.

The dump truck overturned, spilling its load of asphalt, around 11:44 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

There are non-life threatening injuries.

Binnicker Bridge Road, also known as S.C. Highway 70, is closed between Cope Road and Willow Swamp Road as officials clean up the area.

Emergency crews and the S.C. Department of Transportation are on the scene and working the clear the road.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

