breaking top story

UPDATED: Driver identified in fatal Bamberg County accident

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A 19-year-old driver died in an accident in Bamberg County early Sunday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The crash occurred at 4:33 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hiki Pen Road, six miles west of Ehrhardt.

A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Rivers Bridge Road when it traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. identified the person who died in the crash as Pablo Montejo of Varnville. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

