A bicyclist died Friday night after being struck by a pickup truck in Bamberg County, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist has been identified as Dallas Edward Proveaux, 42, of 2250 Pocketville Road, Ehrhardt, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

The collision occurred at 10 p.m. on S.C. Highway 64, a half-mile west of Ehrhardt.

A 2009 Ford F-150 was traveling east when it struck the bicycle, which was also traveling east. Proveaux died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.