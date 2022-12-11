 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

UPDATED: Bamberg woman ID’d as crash victim

  • 0

New data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Commissions shows that 11 people have died in the U.S. due to issues with automated driving systems.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon outside Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Christa Morris, 22, of Charleston-Augusta Road, Bamberg, died of blunt-force Injuries sustained due to the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 5:55 p.m. as a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east on S.C. Highway 4 near Zeigler Street, two miles west of Orangeburg.

The Camry traveled off the right side of the road, struck an unoccupied vehicle and then struck a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of the road due to a previous collision.

Morris died at the scene.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

0 Comments
0
0
0
17
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News