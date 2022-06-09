UPDATED: Austin named ODPS chief; former Columbia, SCSU official called ‘servant-leader’

The Rev. Charles Austin has been named chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety after nearly nine months as interim chief.

The city conducted a national search but decided Austin was the best match. City Administrator Sidney Evering said he was a unanimous choice by the interview panel.

“The City of Orangeburg is very fortunate to have Chief Austin agree to lead ODPS on a permanent basis. Obviously, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished law enforcement professionals in the state, but beyond that he is a servant-leader who cares immensely about our community and the officers he is charged to lead,” Evering said in a press release.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him to revitalize our city and serve our community,” he said.

Austin was named the interim director of public safety/chief in September 2021 upon the retirement of previous director Mike Adams. Austin previously served as chief in the City of Columbia and as its city manager.

Orangeburg City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday for about two hours with one of the items on its agenda related to the Director of Public Safety.

There was no action or public discussion about the matter upon council's return to open session.

The city announced Austin’s hiring on Thursday morning.

In a press release, Mayor Michael Butler said that Austin is a great leader for the men and women who serve ODPS.

“Chief Austin has a servant’s heart, and he is committed to make the city a safe place to work and live,” Butler said. “The chief brings with him vast knowledge and experience that will help DPS thrive.”

While serving as interim chief, Austin laid out a vision for public safety, the release said.

He believes it is important for officers to connect with the community to ensure safe, secure and crime-free communities.

He has also begun reorganizing the department to establish dual career paths for police officers and fire personnel and he is working to expand the recruitment program.

Austin wants to establish a program designed to improve employee job satisfaction and increase employee retention, and he plans to incorporate state-of-the-art technology to provide highly professional and efficient police and fire services.

He believes that it is imperative that ODPS embrace the vision of city leadership and in doing so commits to providing the highest level of services to the citizens of Orangeburg, the release said.

Austin said that he has cherished serving the department as interim chief and said his return to law enforcement has been unexpected, but enjoyable.

“Every day I say ‘Lord, thank you for this journey,’” he said. “I have lived a life that I never envisioned. I have met people that I never expected to meet, and I have had experiences that I never thought I would. I wake up singing for this joy that I have.”

Austin says he encourages officers to focus on a life of service and integrity, which he has also made a motto for the agency.

Austin graduated from S.C. State University and earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina in 1985.

He also worked as the director of campus police when the university was called S.C. State College.

In total, Austin has more than 35 years of experience in municipal, county and state government.

Austin served the City of Columbia first as deputy chief of police for operations and went on to serve as the first African American chief of police for the City of Columbia. Later Austin became the city’s first assistant city manager for public safety. He also served as city manager.

In addition to his service with the City of Columbia, his other public service includes deputy chief of police in Chatham County Georgia’s Police Department; lieutenant with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division; patrol officer with the Easley Police Department; and patrol officer with the Greenville Police Department.

Prior to assuming the interim DPS position in Orangeburg, Austin was an instructor in the Department of Criminal Justice Administration and Social Sciences and a student success coach at Benedict College. He also served as the dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and interim dean of Arts and Sciences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0