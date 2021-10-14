Updated: 39-year-old Calhoun County crash victim identified

A 39-year-old man died Tuesday of injuries sustained in a Sunday morning crash in Calhoun County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The crash occurred at 4:14 a.m. as a Nissan SUV was traveling west on Interstate 26.

The Nissan ran off the road and overcorrected, Lee said. It overturned into the cable barrier.

The driver died in the crash. He was Michael Lambert of Columbia, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, Lee said.

The crash remains under investigation.

