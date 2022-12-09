UPDATED -- Orangeburg County Sheriff: Missing child found safe in Virginia; father accused of murdering girl’s mother

A missing 5-year-old and her father have been found and are safe, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The father is now in jail, accused of murdering the child’s mother.

Authorities have been seeking Aspen Jeter and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, since Thanksgiving.

That’s when Orangeburg County deputies conducting a welfare check discovered Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, dead of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Warrants claim she was shot on Nov. 1 around 6:45 p.m. in her Louise Drive home in Orangeburg.

Jumper’s 2015 blue Mazda 6 was missing, and so was Aspen.

Aspen has a rare neurological disorder and is described as non-verbal and unable to walk.

The father and daughter were found Friday after Antar Jeter made two transactions in Danville, Virginia on Thursday, Ravenell said. That led the Danville Police Department to search for Jumper’s car as well as Antar and Aspen Jeter.

Ravenell said one of those transactions was made around 6:30 p.m., but noted there is a delay of about eight to 12 hours before a transaction is reported.

“We got that information today and we had the Danville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Taskforce in that area and they starting checking the area and they spotted the same vehicle he was driving here,” Ravenell said at a press conference on Friday.

A break in the case came around 12:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. The agency’s investigative bureau saw Antar Jeter allegedly operating the stolen Mazda.

Officers took Antar Jeter into custody in the parking lot of Sovah Health-Danville, a hospital, on the charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to the Danville Register and Bee.

He was taken into custody without incident, Ravenell said at the press conference.

Ravenell said, “Little Aspen is safe right now in the arms of some people in Virginia.”

“Aspen is fine and she’s OK. Thank God for that,” Ravenell added.

Ravenell sent a team from his office to Danville to check on Aspen Jeter and to speak with Antar Jeter.

Warrants allege there have been a few sightings of Antar Jeter prior to his arrest on Friday.

“Within hours of the shooting (of Crystal Jumper), Antar Jeter was captured on video asking for gas money and later spotted in Fayetteville, N.C. panhandling,” warrants claim.

Video surveillance from a Walmart parking lot in Fayetteville allegedly shows Antar Jeter on Nov. 27, a warrant says.

Evidence allegedly linking him to the crime was located at the crime scene and at Antar Jeter’s Hulon Lane home in West Columbia, according to warrants.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, an attorney working for Aspen Jeter’s family, said on Friday, “Aspen can’t speak for herself, but the outcome today speaks volumes.”

“This is actually, I guess, the end of one chapter and the beginning of another and that’s going to be a process,” he said. “But today is a happy day,” he said.

“Obviously it’s a very complicated situation where the mother is deceased and the father is charged with murdering the mother,” Bamberg said.

He noted that Jumper’s family and Antar Jeter’s family have helped take care of Aspen Jeter over the years.

Bamberg said the first goal is to bring the child back to South Carolina.

“She probably doesn’t really comprehend what’s going on,” Bamberg said, referencing the child’s neurological disorder.

“But ideally it takes a village to raise a child,” he said.

“Aspen will not become a ward of the state,” he added.

“We’re going to make sure she’s with family and we will actually be trying to get with certain members of Mr. Jeter’s family so that we can collectively figure out how both families can make sure that Aspen is raised, well-taken care of and fully supported because that is what Crystal would’ve wanted,” Bamberg said.

“And by all accounts, Mr. Jeter was never a terrible father or anything like that. He’s charged with doing something absolutely horrendous. I think between the families and this community here, Aspen is going to be just fine,” he said.

Bamberg thanked Ravenell and investigators for their work in the case.

Ravenell expressed appreciation for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Danville PD, U.S. Marshals, FBI and authorities in Fayetteville and Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Today I got my Christmas present early,” Ravenell said about the day’s events.

“This has been a hell of a ride,” he said.

If convicted, Antar Jeter faces up to life in prison.

Ravenell said the case remains under investigation.