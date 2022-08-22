 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Update: SC State campus lockdown lifted

  • 0
SCSU seal

The South Carolina State University campus lockdown was lifted as of 2 a.m. Monday.

Orangeburg County authorities had advised the university late Sunday night to shut down the campus because of a shooting in the vicinity of campus.

0 Comments
0
3
1
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News