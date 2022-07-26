 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Update: S.C. State provides alternative contact numbers for key offices

  • 0
SCSU seal

South Carolina State University is experiencing difficulties with its telephone system.

To ensure that the public has necessary access to administrative offices and staff, President Alexander Conyers has directed the university's information technology team to provide temporary cellphone numbers to essential offices.

Until further notice, the campus community and the public are asked to use these numbers if landlines are not properly connecting. The first number listed is the employee’s landline, while the second is for the desk cell phone.

Financial Aid

• Tangar Young – 803-533-3712, 803-570-0617

• Kathie Jamison – 803-533-3697, 803-596-8949

• Monica Boyd – 803-533-3788, 803-596-7123

People are also reading…

• Demovia Gooden – 803-516-4589, 803-570-9429

Housing

• Andrea Riley – 803-533-3887, 803-596-6210

• Phyllis Walker – 803-533-3675, 803-747-0683

• Dorothy Hodges – 803-516-4792, 803-928-0729

• Mary White – 803-596-7905 (desk cell)

Admissions

• Tanesha Walker – 803-536-8408, 803-662-0243

• Andrea Hampton – 803-536-7186, 803-662-0243

• Amber Nelson – 803-516-4974, 803-878-9893

• Courtney General – 803-536-7994, 803-378-4725

• Davion Petty – 803-536-8067, 803-747-4940

Registrar's Office

• Registrar Admin – 803-536-7185, 803-596-7469

Provost Office

• Provost Admin – 803-536-7180, 803-596-6101

Legal Office

• Chrystal Rogers – 803-533-3928, 803-928-6740

Student Success and Retention

• Tyron Clinton – 803-533-3963, 803-596-8803

• Dorothy Bonnette – 803-516-4978, 803-596-8095

• Sandra Scott – 803-533-712/803-516-4125, 803-596-6373

• Carrtina Glover – 803-536-8689, 803-596-9594

• Stanley Wakefield – 803-536-7196, 803-596-3830

• Chante' Daise –803-813-1155, 803-596-9502

• Shaunte' Jones – 803-533-3662, 803-596-9243

Accounts Receivable

• Roberta Fogle – 803-536-8226/803-536-8612, 803-747-9404

• Trevenia Blanchard – 803-536-8077, 803-747-6905

• Marie Guinyard – 803-536-8442, 803-747-6912

• Emilyn Jamison – 803-536-8550, 803-747-6704

• Sandra Langdale Heirs – 803-536-8546/803-536-8529, 803-747-9613

• Willie Mae Johnson – 803-536-8478, 803-747-9065

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heathrow CEO says passengers are pretending to need wheelchairs to skip lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News