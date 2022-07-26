Update: S.C. State provides alternative contact numbers for key offices

South Carolina State University is experiencing difficulties with its telephone system.
To ensure that the public has necessary access to administrative offices and staff, President Alexander Conyers has directed the university's information technology team to provide temporary cellphone numbers to essential offices.
Until further notice, the campus community and the public are asked to use these numbers if landlines are not properly connecting. The first number listed is the employee’s landline, while the second is for the desk cell phone.
Financial Aid
• Tangar Young – 803-533-3712, 803-570-0617
• Kathie Jamison – 803-533-3697, 803-596-8949
• Monica Boyd – 803-533-3788, 803-596-7123
• Demovia Gooden – 803-516-4589, 803-570-9429
Housing
• Andrea Riley – 803-533-3887, 803-596-6210
• Phyllis Walker – 803-533-3675, 803-747-0683
• Dorothy Hodges – 803-516-4792, 803-928-0729
• Mary White – 803-596-7905 (desk cell)
Admissions
• Tanesha Walker – 803-536-8408, 803-662-0243
• Andrea Hampton – 803-536-7186, 803-662-0243
• Amber Nelson – 803-516-4974, 803-878-9893
• Courtney General – 803-536-7994, 803-378-4725
• Davion Petty – 803-536-8067, 803-747-4940
Registrar's Office
• Registrar Admin – 803-536-7185, 803-596-7469
Provost Office
• Provost Admin – 803-536-7180, 803-596-6101
Legal Office
• Chrystal Rogers – 803-533-3928, 803-928-6740
Student Success and Retention
• Tyron Clinton – 803-533-3963, 803-596-8803
• Dorothy Bonnette – 803-516-4978, 803-596-8095
• Sandra Scott – 803-533-712/803-516-4125, 803-596-6373
• Carrtina Glover – 803-536-8689, 803-596-9594
• Stanley Wakefield – 803-536-7196, 803-596-3830
• Chante' Daise –803-813-1155, 803-596-9502
• Shaunte' Jones – 803-533-3662, 803-596-9243
Accounts Receivable
• Roberta Fogle – 803-536-8226/803-536-8612, 803-747-9404
• Trevenia Blanchard – 803-536-8077, 803-747-6905
• Marie Guinyard – 803-536-8442, 803-747-6912
• Emilyn Jamison – 803-536-8550, 803-747-6704
• Sandra Langdale Heirs – 803-536-8546/803-536-8529, 803-747-9613
• Willie Mae Johnson – 803-536-8478, 803-747-9065