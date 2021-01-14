 Skip to main content
Update: Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash identified
alert

Update: Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash identified

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

James Jackson, 62, of Macedonia Road, died of blunt force injuries due to the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred at 7:10 p.m. on North Road near Willington Drive.

A 2020 Toyota sedan was traveling west on North Road when it struck Jackson, who was walking south across the road, Tidwell said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

