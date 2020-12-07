UofSC's Caslen returns to office following COVID recovery

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen returned to his office Monday (Dec. 7) after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the Thanksgiving break. Caslen experienced only very mild symptoms during his illness and continued to work from his home office last week. His return was approved by his physician. He said his experience highlights the need for robust community testing.

“It’s important that anyone who contracts the virus doesn’t unknowingly spread it others. I encourage everyone to take advantage of available testing opportunities in your communities and to wear a face covering when coming into contact with others,” Caslen said. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me well during my recovery. Your kind words meant a lot.”

UofSC will continue to offer walk-up saliva and nasal-based testing to faculty, students and staff through Dec. 21. In addition, periodic testing will be required in the spring semester for students, faculty and staff who frequent campus. Please visit our COVID-19 site for additional details.

