The University of South Carolina and President Bob Caslen will host a series of public events to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. from Jan. 16-19.
This year marks the university’s 37th annual celebration and Caslen’s first time leading the events to honor the civil rights leader.
“As we reflect on the bonds that connect us, Dr. King’s example guides us as a university. He often spoke of a ‘beloved community’ – a community that is joined by a shared commitment to justice, peace, progress and unity. It is this vision that continues to lead us as we honor his legacy this weekend,” Caslen said.
The university’s School of Law will open the festivities with the “A Dream Deferred: How the Criminalization of African American Girls Impedes MLK’s Dream” event. The Honorable Matthew J. Perry Chapter of the National Black Law Student Association will host the screening of a documentary, “Pushout” by Monique Morris, and panel discussion with Vivian Anderson, founder of EveryBlackGirl; Josie Brown, associate professor of law; Helen Nelson Grant, chief diversity and multicultural inclusion officer for Richland School District 2; Josh Gupta-Kagan, associate professor of law; and Seth Stoughton, associate professor of law. The panelists represent all facets of education discussing implementation and prevention of criminalization of black girls in the public school system. The forum will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Karen J. Williams Courtroom. The event is free and open to the public.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the Russell House University Union Ballroom. Delivering the keynote address is Rick Wade, ’84, who is the vice president of strategic alliances and outreach at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Wade develops and implements programs and initiatives to help the chamber create new business relationships and partnerships across diverse audiences. Wade has had extensive experience in strategic communications, international business development and state government. During the breakfast, the 2020 Social Justice Awards will also be presented to faculty award winners Daniella Cook and C. Spencer Platt, staff award winner Aisha Haynes and student winner Kyanna Samuel. Doors will open at 7 a.m. Tickets are $10.
Commemorative events conclude on Sunday, Jan. 19, with the annual Freedom Rings event in the Booker T. Washington Auditorium. This year’s event features performances by violinist Dominique Hammons, Divine Praise from Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, selections from the All Star Community Choir and soprano Angela Small Blalock. The Rev. Ellis White Jr. will recite excerpts from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
The Freedom Rings VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. with Caslen, elected officials and Columbia neighborhood presidents. Doors for the show open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.
Admission is $25 for the VIP reception, which includes the cost of the show. Admission for the show is $10.
Tickets for the breakfast and Freedom Rings are available online at sc.edu/mlk.
For more information about the university’s 2020 MLK commemoration, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 803-777-4518.
